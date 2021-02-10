Doin’ Lines With Junglepussy

Doin' Lines

Junglepussy does some.

Words: Zoe Johnson

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Winter 2020 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now.

1. Junglepussy wouldn’t be Junglepussy without animal print.

2. Water is an inspiration to me because of the flow.

3. If the pussy don’t pop for you, it sure does pop for liberation.

4. I love to play with my ears when nobody is watching.

5. One thing about me, I’m gonna always want the best for you.

6. If rapping didn’t work out, I would’ve been a meteorologist.

7. The best lesson I learned from Erykah Badu is to honor my natural growth.

8. If I could tell 10-year-old me anything, I would say, “Don’t listen to nobody.”

9. My favorite place to eat in Brooklyn is my family’s house.

10. If I can make it through 2020, I can make it through anything.

11. My online classes got me through the quarantine in New York.

12. Brooklyn breeds the best innovators.

13. Black lives are everything.

14. I gave birth to Pregnant with Success and now I’m a mother to these bitches.

15. I am secretly a germaphobe.

16. The Writing’s on The Wall by Destiny’s Child was the most influential album I heard growing up.

17. If I could change anything in the world, I’d fix racism, capitalism and homophobia.

18. I have a crush on the woman in the mirror.

19. My favorite TV show is Lovecraft Country.

20. I’m a secret die-hard fan of battle rap.

Check out more from XXL’s Winter 2020 issue including our DaBaby cover story, an introduction to DaBaby's Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment label roster, an interview with South Coast Music Group founder Arnold Taylor, who discovered and signed DaBaby, one of King Von's last interviews, how the coronavirus changed hip-hop, we catch up with Flipp Dinero in What's Happenin', we talk to Rico Nasty about rediscovering who she is as an artist, Marshmello reveals the rappers he wants to work with in Hip-Hop Junkie, Show & Prove interviews with The Kid Laroi and Flo Milli, we take a closer look at how rap music gets leaked, producer LilJuMadeDaBeat shares how he made Megan Thee Stallion's hit song "Body," Kash Johns, founder of Winners Circle Publishing, discusses what makes a hot producer, get to know hip-hop hottest new collective Spillage Village and more.