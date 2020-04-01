Jordan Hollywood’s Pitch for 2020 XXL Freshman

Before the 2020 XXL Freshman class will be revealed this summer, the Freshman hopefuls are here to show and prove why they deserve a spot in this year’s class. The 10th Spot voting, powered by SoundCloud, launched Monday (March 30), which means hip-hop's rising newcomers are vying for a spot on the 2020 XXL Freshman cover.

Twenty-six-year-old rapper Jordan Hollywood calls Quality Control Music home, alongside a strong roster that also includes Migos, City Girls, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby and more. The latter appeared on Jordan's 2018 song “Let Me Find Out,” which has amassed over 20 million streams.

The Davie, Fla. native, who also sings, got his start penning songs for the likes of Jason Derulo and French Montana in 2015. He used the momentum from the placements to move to Los Angeles. On the West Coast, he linked up with Yo Gotti and, in 2015, signed to Gotti's imprint, where he released the popular track “10 Shots” with Gotti, Lil Durk and Tory Lanez. Though nothing else came from the deal, Jordan was able to go independent and dropped his debut solo project, Sorry for This, in 2016.

After linking with QC in 2018, Jordan dropped his Finally EP, and hit the road to tour the project as an opening act for Lil Baby, Blueface and City Girls in 2019. Now he's looking to level up, and he feels he can do so by being named a 2020 XXL Freshman.

