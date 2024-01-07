Jay-Z and D’Angelo Have a Nearly 10-Minute Song Together on The Book of Clarence Movie Soundtrack

Jay-Z has a new song coming out soon that will feature a reclusive R&B singer. Filmmaker Jeymes Samuel recently announced that Jay and D'Angelo have a nearly 10-minute song together on the upcoming The Book of Clarence movie soundtrack.

Jay-Z and D'Angelo Have a Collaborative Song for The Book of Clarence Movie Soundtrack

On Saturday (Jan. 6), music journalist Elliott Wilson shared a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, of his interview with Jay-Z and filmmaker Jeymes Samuel. The pair have teamed up once again on a new film project, a biblical movie titled The Book of Clarence. In the clip, which can be seen below, Samuel revealed that Jay-Z and D'Angelo have a collaborative song that will appear on the film's soundtrack.

"It's so deep. D'Angelo and Jay-Z on the same track," Samuel announced to the cheering crowd. "9 minutes, 33 seconds of absolute soulful biblical bliss," he added.

This is good news for music fans who have been waiting for some new music from both Hov and D'Angelo.

Jay-Z and Jeymes Samuel Team Up for Film The Book of Clarence

Jay-Z is back as a producer with filmmaker Jeymes Samuel on their biblical movie The Book of Clarence. The two previously worked together on the 2021 western film The Harder They Fall, which starred Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King and more.

Set in biblical times, The Book of Clarence stars LaKeith Stanfield as the titular character, a man who's down on his luck and looking to find a better life for his family. Drawn to the rising Messiah and His apostles' magical powers, he risks everything to forge his own path to a divine life, and ultimately discovers that the redemptive power of belief could be his only way out.

The Book of Clarence soundtrack is reportedly set to feature collaborations from Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith and more. The Hov-produced film and its accompanying soundtrack are set to arrive in theaters and DSPs, respectively, on Jan. 12.

Watch Jeymes Samuel announced that a Jay-Z and D'Angelo collaborative track will appear on The Book of Clarence movie soundtrack below. Also, peep the film's trailer and other videos below.

Watch Filmmaker Jeymes Samuel Reveal Jay-Z and D'Angelo Have Recorded a Collaborative Song Together

Listen to "Hallelujah Heaven" Featuring Lil Wayne, Buju Banton and Shabba Ranks

Watch The Book of Clarence Film Trailer

Watch The Book of Clarence - Behind the Scenes