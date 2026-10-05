Jaÿ-Z’s Investment Firm Nears Major Move Involving Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty – Report

JAŸ-Z's MarcyPen Capital Partners is reportedly set to close on a 50 percent stake in Rihanna's Fenty Beauty, taking over LVMH's shares.

According to a report from Puck News last Wednesday (Sept. 30), a source close to the matter says the deal should be finalized within the next three to four weeks. The terms of the deal remain under wraps for now, however.

MarcyPen was formed in 2024 through the merger of Hov's Marcy Venture Partners and D'Rita and Robbie Robinson's Pendulum Opportunities. The firm already has ties to Rihanna's business ventures, with MVP previously participating in funding rounds for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand in 2019 and 2022.

Jay Brown, a Roc Nation executive and MarcyPen co-founder, also has ties to Fenty, having co-founded Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty.

Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 through a partnership with LVMH-owned Kendo Brands. The cosmetics company quickly became one of the biggest celebrity-backed beauty brands, particularly after its launch with 40 foundation shades. The move helped establish inclusivity as a major focus across the beauty industry. Rih's involvement also helped Fenty expand beyond cosmetics into a broader portfolio of fashion and lifestyle businesses.

LVMH reportedly began exploring a sale of its 50 percent Fenty Beauty stake last year. The company was previously valued at more than $2 billion, though more recent estimates have placed its valuation closer to $1 billion.

If finalized, the deal would make MarcyPen and Rihanna equal 50-50 owners of Fenty Beauty.

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