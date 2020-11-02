Jay Critch Gets Into Massive Brawl: Watch

Jay Critch and crew recently got into a huge brawl outside of a New Jersey club and most of the melee was captured on camera.

On Sunday (Nov. 1), the Brooklyn-bred rapper became a trending topic on Twitter after video started circulating of a fight he got into outside of BarCode in Elizabeth, N.J. In the clip, Jay Critch, who is identified by onlookers, and his crew run down on another group of individuals outside of the club and a fight breaks out. Fists start flying and someone catches Critch, who wasn't looking, and hits him with a haymaker.

The Rich Forever Music rapper is knocked to the ground and kicked a few times before he is able to stand up and stand his ground. "Ayo, they jumping Jay Critch, yo," a spectator yells out over and over during the brawl. Eventually, security gets involved, as well as a police officer who appears to be waving a can of pepper spray, and order is restored.

According to reports, Critch and crew got into an altercation inside the club prior to the fight outside. In video of the aftermath of that incident, the Hood Favorite rhymer is seen in a heated conversation while surrounded by security. It is unclear what sparked the whole altercation. Critch has yet to directly address the incident on social media.

Jay Critch released his debut solo mixtape, Hood Favorite featuring Fabolous, French Montana and Offset, in 2018. Rich Forever 4, his collab effort with Rich The Kid and Famous Dex, arrived last August. This past May, he released the new single "Execute" featuring Tank God, and last month, he dropped the new song "Outside." Critch is currently working on his next project