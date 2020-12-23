January 2021 New Music Releases

New year, new music.

With 2020 nearly behind us, 2021 is around the corner and some fire new releases are coming to brighten up things. And despite an unprecedented global pandemic, 2020 offered an impressive amount of great music, too. Future and Lil Uzi Vert finally dropped off their long-awaited Pluto x Baby Pluto mixtape, Kid Cudi delivered the third installment to his Man on the Moon album series, 2 Chainz dropped So Help Me God and the list honestly goes on.

This month, Drake, Shordie Shordie and Murda Beatz, and Nyck Caution welcome long-awaited projects.

Drake will finally deliver his highly anticipated Certified Lover Boy album that he previously promised would close out the summer. While there aren't too many details pertaining to Drizzy's sixth LP, including an official release date, but it can be assumed that the effort will include the Lil Durk-assisted "Laugh Now, Cry Later," which earned them both a Grammy nomination at this year's ceremony. It's also likely that the 6 God will offer endless Instagram captions based on track record with his quick-witted and relatable bars.

On another note, Shordie Shordie and Murda Beatz are collaborating to bring forth their epic, Memory Lane project, on Jan. 15. "Good Evening," the first single the pair released together, is expected to be on the duo's first solo project together. Shordie and Murda Beatz dropped off "Doctors" as well. Gear up for the crazy joint effort that's coming from the talented beatmaker and the Baltimore-bred rhymer.

Nyck Caution is delivering a full-length album that'll be worth the wait on Jan. 15 as well. The 26-year-old rapper unleashes his debut effort, Anywhere But Here. The 14-track album features Denzel Curry, Joey Bada$$, Gashi and more. Prior to the LP's arrival, Nyck dropped off "Product of My Environment" with Kota The Friend and Eric The Architect, and "December 24th" to hold fans over until the album dropped in its entirety.

Check out the other albums, EPs, projects and mixtapes that will be released this month .