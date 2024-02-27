Two Men Found Guilty on All Counts for Jam Master Jay’s Murder

Two of the men charged with Jam Master Jay's murder have been found guilty on all counts.

Men Charged With Jam Master Jay Murder Found Guilty

On Tuesday (Feb. 27), XXL confirmed via the U.S Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York that Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington were found guilty on all counts. They face at least 20 years behind bars and a maximum of life in prison.

U.S. District Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall announced on Tuesday that the jury had finally reached a verdict after two full days of deliberation. One of the jurors was dismissed on Monday (Feb. 26), after the judge had received a concerning note from the jury foreman claiming the juror had been a regular at the Hollis barbershop in Queens, N.Y. The barbershop was a focal point in the trial since it was around the corner from Mizell’s Merrick Blvd. studio where Jay was killed.

Federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York argued during the trial that Jam Master Jay was deeply involved in cocaine trafficking in the mid-1990s as Run D.M.C.'s fame began to fade.

Authorities claimed Jam Master Jay acquired 22 pounds of cocaine that Washington, Jordan and others would later distribute in Maryland. However, Jay allegedly backed out of the plan, and so the defendants concocted a "murder conspiracy" to take him out.

The month-long trial was filled with many memorable moments, including when a convicted drug dealer named Ralph Mullgrav, timidly testified that Jay had been dealing cocaine in order to "make ends meet." Jam Master Jay was known for his anti-drug advocacy.

Karl Jordan Jr. was also reportedly Jam Master Jay's godson, and Ronald Washington an old childhood friend. Jay Bryant — who was arrested in May of 2023 and charged with murder after prosecutors claimed he was at the recording studio when Jam Master Jay was killed — will face trial in 2026.

Read More: Arrest Made for Murder of Tupac Shakur

Three Men Charged With Jay's Murder

The charges against Jordan and Washington were first announced back in August of 2020, after the two men were arrested and charged with being involved in the killing. They were charged with one count of murder while engaged in narcotics trafficking and one count of firearm-related murder. In addition, Jordan was additionally charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and seven counts of cocaine trafficking. Jay Bryant was then arrested on May 30, 2023, and was also hit with a federal drug charge related to Jay's murder.

Jam Master Jay was shot and killed inside a Queens, N.Y. recording studio on Oct. 30, 2002. He was 37 years old. On the night of his murder, two masked gunmen reportedly entered the studio and shot the DJ and another man before fleeing. Jam Master Jay suffered a gunshot injury to the head and died on the scene. The other victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Initially, none of the four people who were in the studio at the time came forward with information. The killing was officially ruled a cold case in October of 2017.