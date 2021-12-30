Video Shows Police Officer Grabbing Woman’s Neck Outside Jack Harlow Show, Jack Releases Statement

UPDATE (Dec. 30):

The Cobb County Police Department, whose jurisdiction covers The Roxy Theater, has released the following statement to XXL concerning the video of the woman getting her throat grabbed by a police officer outside a recent Jack Harlow show: "The Cobb County Police Department takes any and all allegations of officer misconduct very seriously. We are aware of the video snippet posted to Instagram involving our officer and a young woman outside the Coca-Cola Roxy. The incident is going through an internal review to get a full understanding of the entire incident before any potential action is taken."

UPDATE (Dec. 30):

The Atlanta Police Department has released a statement to XXL saying the officers recorded in the video are not employed by the APD. "That incident did not occur within our jurisdiction and those are not City of Atlanta Police Officers," the statement reads.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Jack Harlow is asking for action to be taken after sharing video of a woman being assaulted by a police officer outside one of the rapper's recent shows.

On Thursday (Dec. 30), the 2020 XXL Freshman shared the 14-second clip on his Instagram page. The incident appears to have taken place outside the Generation Now rapper's show at The Roxy Theater in Atlanta on Tuesday (Dec. 28). In the video, a woman is seen arguing with one police officer while another officer stands off to the side.

The woman is clearly angry as she tries to explain herself. "All I wanted to fucking do was go to...," she yells while get getting closer to the officer. The officer then reaches out and grabs her neck and pushes her away. The women tells the officer to stop and reiterates that she was just trying to go see the Jack Harlow concert. "No, y'all are acting like I'm doing something bad," the woman adds.

Jack wrote a lengthy Instagram caption about the disturbing video. "This video came to my attention a few hours ago," the statement starts. "When I watched it I was disgusted by that cop and all I wanted to do was make something good happen for this girl immediately…I told the world to help me identify her so I could find a way to give her a hug and give her as many tickets to as many shows as she wants. But that’s not enough and its not a solution to a systemic issue that people who don’t look like me have to face."

He wants the officer to be identified and held accountable. "The next step is identifying this police officer and getting him unemployed as fast as we can," the rapper added. "Assaulting a young woman and putting his hands on her neck is sickening. I look out in the crowd every night and see black women in my front row…screaming my lyrics, traveling to see me, supporting me, riding for me. I want this woman, and every black woman that supports me to know - I am so sorry. I want you to be protected and I want this guy to lose his job so fucking fast. I love you. Let’s find this officer."

XXL has reached out to the Atlanta Police Department for comment.

