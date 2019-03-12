UPDATE: On Thursday (March 14), J Prince clarified his APB to those he tagged and the rest of his Instagram followers.

"Let me make myself clear," J Prince said in his extensive Instagram caption. "I was never asking any of y’all for help in any capacity. I don’t need you, I don’t know you, or trust any of y’all to do anything concerning the streets for me. With that being said I witnessed a clown campaigning, bragging, and snitching on himself on a public video about robbing industry people in your backyard so I took it upon myself to alert the ones I have respect for. It is clear to me that went over some of y’all heads."

See J Prince's response to the backlash from his original APB below.

ORIGINAL STORY:

On Monday night (March 11), just days after a group of thieves ran up on YBN Almighty Jay and stole his chain, Rap-a-Lot Records CEO J Prince called on the streets to find the rapper's attackers.

In an Instagram post featuring footage of the robbery in question, Prince flexed his mob ties in the Bronx by calling on the alleged thief by name and asking the streets to be vigilant.

"Mob Ties Call To My Real Street Niggas Around The World But Especially On The East Coast In The Bronx," Prince says in the post. "There’s A Clown By The Name Of Zae And His Crew Who Want To Become Famous By Bragging About Robbing Rap Industry Niggas. They Recently Bragged About Robbing The Artist YBN Almighty Jay Whom I’m Invested In. They’ve Robbed Him Of His Money And Jewelry Including A Rap-A-Lot Piece. So Therefore They Have Robbed A Piece Of Me. This Is A Perfect Opportunity To Execute Our Unity Where We Don’t Allow Moment Thinkers To Muddy The Water Over The Movement. With That Being Said To The Homies In The Bronx If Any Of These Clowns Are Yall’s Family Or Friends Speak Now So We Can Get An Understanding. To Ignore This Is A Recipe For Disaster. Other Than That It’s These Clowns Vs The Realest Niggas In Every Hood Around The World And That’s The Meaning Of Mob Ties."

At the tail end of the post, Prince tagged Bronx artists like Cardi B, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Fred The Godson, Remy Ma, Swizz Beatz and more. It's unclear if any of these people will help Prince get what he wants, but so far Mysonne and Hocus 45th have responded with their thoughts on the matter.

"I respect @jprincerespect for what you have done for the culture and the way you have been A1 from day one," Mysonne said in his own Instagram post. "But I myself have conducted myself in a manner which demands a certain level of respect and consideration and the message you relayed on your instagram post was inappropriate. Had you or mutual friends or acquaintances of ours reached out me thru Dm or phone I would have seen fit to reach out to anyone needed to right this wrong , on the premise of mutual respect and Admiration but as a result of this msg I have cowards on my page telling me "I better get that chain back" etc..The way your msg was delivered can be interpreted as more of a threat than a call out to allies to resolve a potential Catastrophic situation."

"Since you said to ignore this is a recipe for disaster and I was tagged in your post I have to tell you that I'm SEX MONEY MURDER my nigga and we don't give it up like this," Hocus 45th said. "I don't do this internet shit. My brothers blew trial in the feds because they used our music and social media... I beat trial facing life in Prison! IDK who told you to tag me but I'm a street nigga for real!. Had you hit me up personally through DM or by other means privately I would have made some calls to see what I could do because I respect u as a real OG but you went to social media and even said the person name who allegedly robbed him‍♂️... I don't want my name publicly attached to a public robbery."

For his part, Zae Numbafive, who is the person Prince accuses of robbing Jay, has disputed the music exec's claims. "We didn't take his Rap-A-Lot chain either," Zae wrote in his own Instagram story. "I don't know how he got cut, don't wish that on nobody and IDK why people callin' us goons tryna label us. Ya don't know the real story!"

YBN Almighty Jay was beaten and robbed in New York City last Friday night (March 8). The thieves fled the scene with several of Jay's valuables, including the rapper's YBN chain. Prince says the thieves are bragging about the robbery.

Check out J Prince's APB, Mysonne and Hocus 45th's full responses and Zae's response below.