J. Cole Wins Lyricist of the Year at 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

J. Cole lands the top honor for the Lyricist of the Year at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards.

The 16th edition of the annual awards show aired today (Oct. 5), and was previously filmed at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center just outside Atlanta last Friday. J. Cole won the Lyricist of the Year award and edged out some stiff competition including Benny The Butcher, Drake, Lil Baby, Nas and Megan Thee Stallion.

The Dreamville leader's credentials for the year include releasing his latest album, The Off-Season. Cole is also up for two more awards including Hip-Hop Artist of the Year. Last year's Lyricist of the Year award was won by Rapsody.

Others taking home gold at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards include Nelly, who received the I Am Hip Hop award and Tyler, The Creator, who is currently on the cover of XXL's fall issue, was honored with the first ever Rock The Bells Cultural Influence Award. LL Cool J bestowed the award to Tyler. “I am proud to honor Tyler, The Creator, with the first-ever Rock The Bells cultural influence award, which celebrates an artist who continues to break down the conventional boundaries of hip hop culture,” LL Cool J said about the honor.

This year's show, hosted by comedians Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean–of the 85 South podcast—features performances from Young Thug, Lil Jon, 2020 XXL Freshman Baby Keem, Gunna, Isaiah Rashad, Bia and Tobe Nwigwe.

Congrats to J. Cole on winning the Lyricist of the Year honor. It’s well-deserved.