Isaiah Rashad Says He’s Sexually Fluid, Addresses Leaked Sex Tape

Isaiah Rashad is opening up about his sexuality and addressing his leaked sex tape.

On Thursday (May 26), the anticipated Isaiah Rashad interview with Joe Budden aired on Patreon. During the sit-down, the TDE rapper spoke openly about how he identifies when it comes to his sexuality.

“I'd say I’m sexually fluid," Isaiah revealed. "I’m still learning about it myself. I’m putting my head in the books to find out the basics of it. But basically, I'm not in full control when I walk into a room of who I'm attracted to. And just ’cause I grew up in high school I dated this type of person, in college dated this type of person, it doesn't mean that as an adult that it's gonna always be, like, specific. But I'm more so attracted to a personality, and I'm attracted to the intellect. And sometimes it just being attracted to somebody."

He went on to say he has not always felt this way. “It's been a gradual thing over the last couple of years,” Isaiah Rashad confirmed. "Like, you notice. I notice those things."

The rapper said he does not plan to take legal action against the person who leaked the sex tape, which was the catalyst for him coming out.

"I haven't been thinking about it, man, honestly," Isaiah said. "I been just keeping my mind together and it's a time for my family to come together."

Isaiah Rashad made the headlines back in February, after a video leaked of him having sex with two men. Two months later, he addressed the controversy during his performance at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. After showing a video montage of the press he received over the incident, he told the crowd, "I've seen y'all messages and all that shit, all the positivity. Y'all niggas kept me alive these last couple months."

See snippets of Joe Budden's Isaiah Rashad interview below. Check out the entire thing exclusively on Patreon.