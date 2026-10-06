Ice Spice Shares Steamy Photos From Iceland Vacation With Actress Millie Bobby Brown

Ice Spice has the internet turning heads with her steamy photos from her Iceland vacation with actress and friend Millie Bobby Brown.

On Monday (Oct. 5), the Bronx rapper jumped on her Instagram account and posted a carousel of photos from her vacation in Reykjavik, Iceland, jokingly captioning the post "spiceland." Most of the pics featured the "In Ha Mood" rhymer wearing a silver-colored bikini posing against Iceland's moody, foggy mountain and watery backdrop. Spice confirmed that her pal Millie Bobby Brown took the thirst-trap photos.

In other photos, Spice is hanging out with friends of the Stranger Things actress who also shared vacation pics she took on her IG account. According to UK's Fashion Times, the British thespian traveled to Iceland with her husband Jake Bongiovi and several friends, including Ice Spice. The crew took part in a whale-watching trip, spent time fishing, hiked scenic mountain trails, and chilled in the country's geothermal waters. Brown captioned her IG photos, "Find your people, hold them close!"

Some fans on social media were surprised to see Spice hanging out with Brown, but the pair have been close friends for quite some time. Their friendship became public in July of 2026 when they filmed a viral TikTok challenge together with Lil Yachty over Drake's Iceman hit "Shabang." Since then, the dynamic duo has been photographed shopping and club-hopping in New York City.

Check out Ice Spice's steamy Iceland photos below.

See Ice Spice's Iceland Vacation Photos and Friendship Pics With Millie Bobby Brown

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