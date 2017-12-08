Hip-Hop Fans Name the Producer Who Had the Best 2017

Hip-hop has become the most dominant genre in the music this year, and it's due largely in part to the genre's producers. While the rappers bring the songs to life with their lyrics, it's the producers crafting the beats that serve as the soundtracks to your life.

As the end of 2017 draws near, XXL looks back on the last 12 months in hip-hop, and asks fans to name the producers they believe had the best 2017. The answers, shared on Twitter and Instagram, range from the veterans who have been in the game for years, to those who just emerged. Based on the feedback, most rap loyalists have come to a consensus that Metro Boomin had the best year for his hit records, working with rising talent and established names, while Pi'erre Bourne hit the second place slot.

From Twitter to Instagram, fans gave their two cents on which producers had a stellar year. Names like Ronny J, Bighead, Ness, Murda Beatz, Maaly Raw, Southside, Dubba-AA, No I.D., Cashmoney AP, $lick $loth, Mike Will Made-It,Teddy Walton, TM88, Sonny Digital, Tay Keith, Zaytoven, 16yrsold, OG Parker, Wheezy, Boi-1da, Cardo, London on Da track and DJ Flippp, among others, get a nod.

While many of the producers named have been working with rap's new guard or are newcomers themselves in the game, there's some well-respected O.G.s like No I.D. His work producing on JAY-Z's 4:44 album this summer was met critical acclaim.

Find out what fans have to say as to which producer they believe had the best 2017 in the gallery below.

