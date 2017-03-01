Today, March 1, is the 57th birthday of famed record producer Mike Dean.

Mike Dean boasts nearly 30 years in the music business and is hailed as one of the rap game's best producers.

Being from Houston, Texas, Mike Dean got his start in music in the early 1980s, working with regional acts like Spanish singer Selena. His name began to hold weight in the rap game when Dean linked up with Scarface and The Geto Boys to provide them with their Dirty South sound. Throughout the 1990s, Dean worked with UGK, Willie D, Big Mike, Bushwick Bill, The Outlawz, and more.

Dean won his first Grammy Award in 2006 when Kanye West's Late Registration won the award for Best Rap Album. Dean had served as engineer/mixer on the album. He has worked on nearly every Kanye West album since Late Registration, providing beats on songs like "Stronger," "Good Life," "Devil in a New Dress," "Power," "Ultralight Beam" and more. Through working with Kanye, Dean has connected with Jay-Z and Beyoncé, and become a musical mentor to Kid Cudi as well.

Throughout the 2010s, Mike Dean kept his finger on the pulse of rap and kept the bangers coming. Aside from producing music for 2 Chainz, Quavo, and Gucci Mane, the super-producer continued to link up with 'Ye, and also worked with major artists in the game like Travis Scott. Most recently, it was announced that he and Kanye will be taking on executive producer roles on Ghostface Killah's upcoming Supreme Clientelle 2 album.

There is no question that Mike Dean is still considered one of the absolute best producers in the rap game.

Happy Birthday, Mike Dean!

