Gucci Mane Brings Out Rae Sremmurd, Lil Yachty and More at 2017 Coachella

This time last year, Gucci Mane was still doing three years on a bunk. Fast forward to today, and Guwop is home, sober and rocking 2017 Coachella with Rae Sremmurd, Lil Yachty and Diddy.

The Atlanta rapper hit the festival stage dolo, performing songs off his latest album, Everybody Looking. Later on, Lil Yachty emerged and gave the crowd “1 Night.” Rae Sremmurd joined the party for their collaborative platinum single “Black Beatles.”

La Flame even invited Diddy out, who performed a medley of his bangers, and later showed more Atlanta love by letting Migos turn up to "Bad and Boujee."

Star-studded sets were the theme of Day 2 of the event. Future, got the crowd turned up performing his own bangers, then broke the nob off by bringing out Drake, Migos and Ty Dolla $ign.

Besides an awkward ending that included Tyler, The Creator reportedly being hauled out of the crowd by security, ScHoolboy Q's set featured hits from the TDE rapper, as well as a collaboration for “Telephone Calls,” with Tyler and A$AP Rocky.

DJ Snake brought out Lauryn Hill, who by all accounts was on time and willing to sing hits like “Killing Me Softly,” “Lost Ones” and “Ready or Not.”

More star-filled sets are on slate, with DJ Khaled performing tonight. There is also the highly-anticipated closing set from Kendrick Lamar.

Check out footage from Guwop's show below.

See Photos of Gucci Mane's 2017 Coachella Performance