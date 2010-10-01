Gucci Mane Projected to Sell 65K in First Week

It seems that Gucci Mane’s latest project, The Appeal: Georgia’s Most Wanted, will be the third highest debut on the charts next week.

According to predictions by HITS Daily Double, the disc, which dropped on September 28, will move between 60,000 and 65,000 units in its first week on shelves. Earlier this week, we reported predictions that Lil Wayne would sell 90,000 digital copies of I Am Not A Human Being, and HDD projects that those numbers could even reach 100,000. Those sales would land Weezy as the second highest debut, behind country act the Zac Brown Band.

Ice Cube’s I Am The West and Lil Boosie’s Incarcerated are each expected to debut on the charts, as well.

The Appeal is Gucci’s third solo album and follows up 2009’s The State vs. Radric Davis. —Adam Fleischer