Gloss Up Details the Wild Car Crash That Left Her With Nails and Rods in Her Leg

Gloss Up is giving more insight into the serious car accident that almost caused her to lose her foot before emergency surgery saved the ligament.

From her hospital bed on Tuesday (July 14), Gloss hopped on live to explain why she initially announced she'd had her foot amputated, sharing that she really thought she did because of the severity of the injury to her leg.

"Y’all, I was not tryna mislead y’all when I said that my leg was amputated," the Memphis rapper explained. "But it was off! Like my leg was just like, [hanging]. When I wrecked, I instantly thought about my kids and [...] I was like, I’m glad they not in the car.

"My leg was dangling," she continued. "I don’t think I was misleading y’all because that’s really what it was. I kept asking the paramedics like, ‘Is my leg gone?’ And they was like, [shrug]. I’m just like, 'Please, please, please!' Y’all, it took me so long to get on that stretcher."

Gloss explained the crash happened around 3 a.m. on an expressway, where she hit a black car that was stopped after it had spun out before she got there. The impact was so severe that it caused Gloss' airbags to deploy.

"I just knew my leg was gone," she added. "But y’all, they done sewed me up real good and they gave me stuff. I was high as f**k. I got nails and rods and stuff in my leg now."

And despite the fact she's bed-ridden, Gloss is going to have her scheduled birthday shoot as planned. The location will just be a bit remixed.

"Y'all know I don't play about my birthday shoot!" she laughed. Gloss Up turns 29 on Thursday (July 16).

Check out her full live video below.

Watch Gloss Up Explain What Happened in the Car Accident

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