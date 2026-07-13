Gloss Up Undergoes Emergency Surgery to Save Her Foot Following Serious Car Accident

Gloss Up is on the road to recovery after undergoing emergency surgery to save her foot following a serious car accident.

On Sunday (July 12), the Memphis-bred rapper revealed she'd been in an accident in a post to Instagram, first saying that that she'd had her foot amputated.

"I almost lost my life! I'm so sad!" she wrote.

"I Have Never In My Life Been In A Car Accident Until Now," she added. "My Whole Foot Amputated! I'm SAD ASFFFF! It's My Birthdayyyyy."

Her team quickly clarified, however, explaining that while amputation was on the table because of the severity of the injury, it did not end up being needed. Gloss had been under heavy meds at the time she posted and believed it had already happened.

"Gloss Up was recently involved in a serious car accident and sustained a severe injury to her foot," the rapper's team wrote on her story. "While the medical team is doing everything they can to save it, she is currently heavily medicated for pain and mistakenly thought it had already been amputated."

The statement continued: "To clarify: her foot has NOT been amputated. She is actively in surgery, and doctors are actively working to save and treat it,” the team continued. “She needs all the support she can get right now. Please keep her in your thoughts and send your strongest prayers for her recovery and her medical team."

Hours later, a follow-up was shared to confirm the surgery was successful and thank fans for their support. The post also included graphic photos of the injury, which Gloss' team explained they shared to show the severity of the situation.

See all of the posts from Gloss Up below.

See Gloss Up's Updates About Her Car Accident

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