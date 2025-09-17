Ghostface Killah Talks New Album, Rapping on His Deathbed and Drake’s ‘Not Like Us’ Lawsuit

Rap is in Ghostface Killah's DNA. As a legendary member of the iconic rap group Wu-Tang Clan, he continues to keep his fingerprints on hip-hop. Fresh off the release of his latest album, Supreme Clientele 2, the Staten Island, N.Y. MC discusses the project, never retiring, the Drake and Kendrick Lamar lawsuit and his upcoming video game in a new interview with XXL's Talk It Up series powered by DistroKid.

Supreme Clientele 2 dropped in August as part of a two-album deal with Mass Appeal as part of their Legend Has It series. The long-awaited sequel to his classic 2000 sophomore solo album of the same name features guest appearances from, Nas, Raekwon, Method Man, Conway the Machine, Styles P and others. Arriving more than decades after the original's release, Ghost shares that the fans kept asking him for it.

"Everything was just right," Ghost tells XXL about putting out part two on the 25th anniversary year of the LP. "The fans was calling for it, first of all. I could have been took care of business, but I was doing projects for other people."

The effort, which follows the release of his Set the Tone album last year, arrives as Ghost and the Wu are enjoying a big year, which includes going on the huge Wu-Tang Clan Forever: Final Chapter Tour, with a European leg upcoming.

Despite being on a farewell tour with the guys, Tony Starks has no intentions of leaving the rap game behind.

"For me to be like I would retire, I can't," he says. "I'ma do this until God is here to take my life now. I'm one of them n*ggas that even if I'm on the deathbed, I might catch a few bars."

Check out Ghostface Killah's exclusive interview with XXL, where he opens up further about his new album, rapping on his deathbed, Drake suing over "Not Like Us," movie roles and more below.

Watch Ghostface Killah's Interview With XXL