Future’s Comment on Larsa Pippen’s Instagram Photo Sends Future Hive Into Frenzy

After he was named as being in the middle of the near divorce between NBA Hall of Fame forward Scottie Pippen and his wife Larsa last October, it appears as though Future still wants the world to know he still has love for the retired ball player's Mrs. And the Future Hive is going in.

Yesterday (Feb. 19), Larsa posted a sexy solo pic on Instagram along with the caption, "The heart wants what the heart wants."

Shortly afterward, the Freebandz head honcho commented under the pic with a yellow heart emoji and the word "Forever."

The Atlanta rapper's internet support team, known as the Future Hive, promptly went in on the comment section of that photo and several other of Larsa's photos, reposting Future's comment over and over.

The shenanigans got so bad, Larsa disabled the comments on her page to escape further taunts.

As previously reported, Pippen and his wife filed for divorce late last year, with reports claiming the Future was the cause of the break in matrimony. Larsa claimed the rumors were completely untrue, but that didn't stop the internet from having fun with the matter.

The couple of 19 years has since had a change of heart, and decided to stay together, with Pip copping Larsa a huge diamond ring. Things got awkward earlier this month, when the couple was approached by paparazzi and one of them decided it was a good idea to ask, "Where's Future?" Pippen wasn't amused then, and he probably won't be amused by the rapper's latest antics.

