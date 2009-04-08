Flo Rida To Perform On American Idol

Flo Rida will appear on American Idol tonight (April 8), where he will perform his record-breaking #1 single, “Right Round.”



The appearance, which follows performances from the likes of Kanye West and Stevie Wonder this season, will promote the rapper’s new album, R.O.O.T.S., in stores now. Early estimates have the album selling about 50,000 copies in its first week on store shelves.

In related news, animal cruelty allegations against the Miami rapper and his entourage, pertaining to a tour stop incident in Kentucky two weeks ago, remain unresolved. The Atantic Records artist has since denied any involvement. - Devin Chanda