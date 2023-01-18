Flo Rida Reportedly Wins $82 Million Lawsuit Against Celsius Energy Drink, Sips Can After Winning

Flo Rida just had a massive win in court, scoring a victory over the fitness drink company Celsius to the reported tune of $82 million.

On Wednesday (Jan. 18), the verdict was announced in Flo Rida's case against the drink company, in which the jury sided with the Florida rap-crooner. Video of the "Low" rhymer giving his victory speech is going viral. In the clip, Flo Rida stands behind a podium with a can of Celsius in hand.

"I just want to say God is good, in Jesus name," Flo Rida prefaces his speech before taking a swig from the can. He then begins to thank the jury, judge and his legal council.

According to court documents obtained by XXL, Flo Rida sued Celsius Holdings Inc. back in May of 2021 for breach of contract, claiming the company failed to make additional payments and deliver on shares of stocks based on the contractual agreement they entered into in 2014. Video from the trial went viral last week that showed Flo Rida's hit songs being played in court for the jury.

"This was a long journey, but we prevailed. From the start I only wanted what I worked for, nothing more, nothing less," Flo Rida told reporters outside the courtroom, according to local Miami news outlet NBC 6. "I gained a new respect for the judicial system, most importantly, and I just want to say God bless America."

Check Out Flo Rida's Celsius Lawsuit Victory Speech Below