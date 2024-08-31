Fatman Scoop Dead at 53, Manager Confirms

Fatman Scoop has died after suffering a medical emergency during his performance at Hamden Town Center Park, in Hamden, Connecticut, according to his tour manager.

Fatman Scoop Dead at 53

Former Hot 97 radio personality and entertainer Fatman Scoop has passed away after being rushed to the hospital following his medical emergency on stage while performing at Hamden Town Center Park in Hamden, Connecticut on Friday (Aug. 30). The New York native, born Isaac Freeman III, collapsed on stage while performing and received CPR before being transported to a hospital where he later died. He was 53 years old.

Scoop's tour manager, DJ and producer Birch Michael (aka Pure Cold), confirmed the sad news on his Instagram account.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce the passing of Issac Freeman III, professionally known as Fatman Scoop," he wrote in his post, which can be viewed below.

I am honestly lost for words," he continued. "You took me all over the world and had me performing alongside you on some of the biggest and greatest stages on this planet, the things you taught me have truely made me the man I am today."

XXL has reached out to Birch Michael for comment.

What Happened to Fatman Scoop?

Fatman Scoop was performing at the 2024 Green & Gold Party Concert as a part of the Hamden Arts Commission Free Summer Concert Series in Hamden, Connecticut, when he collapsed on stage while rocking the mic.

In a video that was posted on X, formerly Twitter, Scoop appeared to be shirtless as he walked from the front of the stage to the back where a raised DJ booth was located. As he struggled to climbed onto the platform he yelled into the microphone, "I said, Hamden make some noise!"

"If you came to party,' Scoop said, before taking a long pause. "Make some noise,' he adds, with his words slurred.

Shortly thereafter, Fatman Scoop appeared to have fallen on the ground behind the booth. The view was partially obstructed by the DJ booth, but a medical professional was spotted delivering vigorous CPR to Scoop.

This is a developing story...

Check out rappers posting their tributes to Fatman Scoop below.

Watch WTNH News8's Report: Fatman Scoop Transported to Hospital After Medical Emergency On Stage in Hamden

Read Rappers Tributes to Fatman Scoop