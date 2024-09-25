Fatman Scoop’s Cause of Death Revealed – Report

The cause of death for legendary hip-hop entertainer Fatman Scoop has reportedly been revealed.

What Is Fatman Scoop's Cause of Death?

According to a report published by FOX News on Tuesday (Sept. 24), the Connecticut Chief Medical Examiner's Office has officially announced Fatman Scoop's cause of death. The iconic hypeman and radio personality's passing is reportedly the result of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, which is a combination of high blood pressure and a build-up of plaque within the arteries. Scoop's death has been ruled as natural.

XXL has reached out to the Connecticut Chief Medical Examiner's Office to confirm the ruling.

Fatman Scoop Dies at Age 53

Fatman Scoop's official cause of death arrives just shy of one month after his passing at the age of 53. The New York native, born Isaac Freeman III, died on Aug. 30 after he suffered a medical emergency during a performance at Hamden Town Center Park in Hamden, Conn. While hyping up the crowd at the start of his concert, Scoop collapsed on stage and was rushed to hospital where he died hours later. His tour manager Pure Cold confirmed the tragedy that evening via Instagram.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce the passing of Issac Freeman III, professionally known as Fatman Scoop," Pure Cold wrote. "I am honestly lost for words. You took me all over the world and had me performing alongside you on some of the biggest and greatest stages on this planet, the things you taught me have truely made me the man I am today. Thank you so much, I love you."

Check out Pure Cold's announcement of Fatman Scoop's passing below.

Fatman Scoop's Tour Manager Announces His Tragic Passing