Fatman Scoop’s Family Releases Heartwarming Tribute Following His Death

Following the sad news of Fatman Scoop's passing, the family of the legendary hype man released a heartwarming tribute to him.

On Saturday (Aug. 31), Fatman Scoop's family released a heartfelt tribute to the late Hot 97 radio personality following his death on Aug. 30. The Instagram message, which can be viewed below, honored Scoop as a "radiant soul" who "embraced life with positivity."

"It is with profound sadness and very heavy hearts that we share news of the passing of the legendary and iconic FatMan Scoop," the statement reads. "Last night, the world lost a radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life."

"FatMan Scoop was not just a world class performer, he was a father, brother, uncle and a friend," the statement continues. "He was the laughter in our lives, a constant source of support, unwavering strength, and courage."

"FatMan Scoop was known to the world as the undisputed voice of the club. His music made us dance and embraced life with positivity. His joy was infectious and the generosity he extended to all will be deeply missed but never forgotten," the statement reads further."

"As we mourn the loss of FatMan Scoop, we also celebrate his remarkable life and countless lives he touched. FatMan Scoop's legacy is of love and brightness, it will reside in our hearts and memories forever," the statement concludes.

Fatman Scoop Passed Away at Age 53

Legendary hype man and entertainer Fatman Scoop passed away on Aug. 30 after being rushed to the hospital following his medical emergency on stage while performing at Hamden Town Center Park in Hamden, Connecticut. The New York native, born Isaac Freeman III, collapsed on stage while performing and received CPR before being transported to a hospital where he later died. He was 53 years old.

Scoop's tour manager, DJ and producer Birch Michael (aka Pure Cold), confirmed the sad news on his Instagram account.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce the passing of Issac Freeman III, professionally known as Fatman Scoop," he wrote in his post, which can be viewed below.

I am honestly lost for words," he continued. "You took me all over the world and had me performing alongside you on some of the biggest and greatest stages on this planet, the things you taught me have truely made me the man I am today."

"Thank you so much, I love you x," he concluded.

Upon hearing the sad news of Fatman Scoop's death, several rappers hopped on social media to post tributes to the late entertainer.

One of them was Missy Elliott, who tapped Scoop to shout his famous ad-libs on her 2005 rap hit "Lose Control." In her message, the veteran rhymer saluted Scoop's voice and energy that radiated the clubs for two decades.

"Prayers for Fatman Scoop family for STRENGTH during this difficult time [prayer hands emoji] Fatman Scoop VOICE & energy have contributed to MANY songs that made the people feel HAPPY & want to dance for over 2 decades. Your IMPACT is HUGE & will be NEVER be forgotten. [dove of peace emoji] [prayer hands emoji]," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

