EST Gee Reveals He’s Losing His Vision in One Eye, Asks for Help

EST Gee is going through a health crisis. The Louisville, Ky. rapper recently revealed that he's losing his vision in one of his eyes.

On Friday (Nov. 25), EST Gee's posted a since-deleted video on his Instagram Story where he revealed that he has a cataract in one of his eyes. In the clip, the CMG artist points his camera phone at his eye where a cloudy film appears to be covering a portion of his eyeball.

"See that cataract growing over my eye, shit getting worse. It's harder to see. It's getting bigger," he said in the video.

Although he’s not blind in the eye, the 28-year-old rhymer explained that he was supposed to get more surgeries to address the cancer but couldn't get them done because of the pandemic and forgot about it.

"See that grey little film over my eye...I can't see shit for real," he added. "What do I need to do?"

EST Gee captioned the video: "HOW CAN I STOP THIS GREY PART FROM SPEADING I USE TO COULD SEE A LIL BIT BUT ITS GETTING WORSE I'M STARTING TO SEE."

It's unclear if EST's damaged eye is related to his 2019 shooting incident where he was shot five times with one bullet hitting him in the eye. Hopefully, he will see an ophthalmologist right away so they can repair his deteriorating vision.

XXL has reached out to EST Gee's camp for comment.

Watch EST Gee Reveal That He's Losing Vision In One of His Eyes Below