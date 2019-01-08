Eminem Sold More Albums Than Anyone Else in 2018

Twenty-plus years into his illustrious career and Eminem is still outselling his peers. According to BuzzAngle Music's 2018 Year-End Report, Em sold more albums than any other artist in 2018.

With a staggering 755,027 units in album sales, Em landed in first place by a landslide — the runner up, BTS, sold 603,307 albums. About half of this number is attributed to last year's Kamikaze album (which was the fourth-bestselling album of the year) while the rest is just from his back catalog!

Em also held his own in the streaming department as well. Behind Drake, Post Malone and XXXTentacion, Eminem had the fourth-highest streaming total of any artist in 2018 at more than 2.5 billion. 760 million of that total came from Kamikaze. Em also ranked at No. 4 on BuzzAngle's list of top artists by total consumption — again behind only Drake, Post Malone and XXXTentacion.

While Gucci Mane may question Eminem's King of Rap status, the numbers don't lie! It wasn't only Em's chart-topping album that did numbers for him in 2018. In a list of the top workout songs of all time Spotify compiled on New Year's Eve (Dec. 31), the Detroit rapper sat at No. 1 with his 2002 hit, "Lose Yourself." Furthermore, his Machine Gun Kelly diss, "Killshot," broke a YouTube record, earning the largest debut for a hip-hop record in the site's history.