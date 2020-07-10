Here Are Insane Lyrics That Prove Eminem Doesn’t Give a Damn
Whether it’s unnerving personal detail, pitch black humor or one-liners that are equal parts zany and psychotic, Eminem’s got a knack for making his fans say, “WTF?”
On “My Name Is,” the second single he released in support of his 1999 debut album, The Slim Shady LP, Em establishes his knack for irreverent and casually morbid humor. “Wel,l since age 12 I felt like I’m someone else/Because I hung my original self from the top bunk with a belt/Got pissed off, ripped Pamela Lee’s tits off, and smacked her so hard I knocked her clothes backwards like Kriss Kross.’”
From that point, Em‘s lyrics only became more shocking. On “Kim,” a track from his 2000 album, The Marshall Mathers LP, Eminem paints a dark, murder fantasy story.
"You and your husband have a fight/One of you tries to grab a knife/And during the struggle he accidentally gets his Adam's apple sliced (No!)/And while this is going on, his son just woke up/And he walks in, she panics, and he gets his throat cut/(Oh my God!) So now they both dead/And you slash your own throat/So now it's double homicide and suicide with no note,” Em spits on the song. The track is about his now-ex-wife, Kim Mathers.
More recently, Em has resumed raising eyebrows on “The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady,” a new song Kid Cudi released earlier today (July 10). On the track, Em dives into his call-out bag by dissing Drew Brees, who received a lot of criticism last month after saying he would never agree with someone who kneeled during the playing of the national anthem, a la Colin Kaepernick.
“That's New Orleans (What?), fuck Drew Brees (Yeah)/Snoop D-O-double (Uh), that's two G's (Yup)/I probably spent on paper, ooh-wee/Since Tuesday, probably killed a few trees (Yeah)/But the only ones I smoke are the loose leaf,” Em spits on the track.
Many of Em’s most memorable lyrics are pretty wild, and today, XXL takes a look back at them. Here Are Insane Lyrics That Prove Eminem Doesn't Give a Damn.
"My Name Is"Eminem
“Well, since age 12 I felt like I’m someone else/Because I hung my original self from the top bunk with a belt/Got pissed off, ripped Pamela Lee’s tits off, and smacked her so hard I knocked her clothes backwards like Kriss Kross.’”
"Kim"Eminem
"You and your husband have a fight/One of you tries to grab a knife/And during the struggle he accidentally gets his Adam's apple sliced (No!)/And while this is going on, his son just woke up/And he walks in, she panics, and he gets his throat cut/(Oh my God!) So now they both dead/And you slash your own throat/So now it's double homicide and suicide with no note"
"Who Knew"Eminem
"I don't got that bad of a mouth, do I? Fuck! Shit! Ass! Bitch! Cunt! Shooby-de-doo-wop! (Oops)/Skibbedy-be-bop, a Christopher Reeves Sonny Bono, skis, horses and hittin' some trees"
"’97 Bonnie & Clyde"Eminem
"And mama said she wants to show you how far she can float/And don't worry about that little boo-boo on her throat/It's just a little scratch, it don't hurt/Her was eatin' dinner while you were sweeping/And spilled ketchup on her shirt/Mama's messy, ain't she? We'll let her wash off in the water/And me and you can play by ourselves, can't we?"
"Marshall Mathers"Eminem
"Yo, you might see me joggin', you might see me walkin'/You might see me walkin' a dead Rottweiler dog/With its head chopped off in the park with a spiked collar/Hollerin' at him ’cause the son of a bitch won't quit barkin'/Or leanin' out a window with a cocked shotgun/Drivin' up the block in the car that they shot ’Pac in"
"Purple Pills"D12
"Cool, calm, just like my mom/With a couple of Valium inside her palm/It's Mr. Mischief with a trick up his sleeve/To roll up on you like Christopher Reeves/I can't describe the vibe I get/When I drive by six people and five I hit (Whoops!)/Aw shit, I started a mosh pit/Squashed a bitch and stomped her foster kids"
"Framed"Eminem
"Woke up, it was dawn, musta knew something was wrong/Think I'm becomin' a monster ’cause of the drugs that I'm on/Donald Duck's on, there's a Tonka Truck in the yard/But dog, how the fuck is Ivanka Trump in the trunk of my car?"
"The Real Slim Shady"Eminem
"And I'm jerking, but this whole bag of Viagra isn't working/And every single person is a Slim Shady lurking/He could be working at Burger King, spittin' on your onion rings/Or in the parking lot, circling, screaming, 'I don't give a fuck'"
"Kill You"Eminem
“Oh, now he’s raping his own mother, abusing a whore/Snorting coke, and we gave him the Rolling Stone cover?/You god damn right bitch, and now it’s too late/I’m triple platinum and tragedies happen in two states”
"Insane"Eminem
"I was born with a dick in my brain, yeah fucked in the head/My stepfather said that I sucked in the bed/'Til one night he snuck in and said/We're going out back, I want my dick sucked in the shed"
"Stan"Eminem Featuring Dido
"See, Slim, shut up, bitch! I'm tryin' to talk/Hey, Slim, that's my girlfriend screamin' in the trunk But I didn't slit her throat, I just tied her up, see?/I ain't like you ’cause if she suffocates she'll suffer more and then she'll die, too/Well, gotta go, I'm almost at the bridge now"
"Guilty Conscience"Eminem Featuring Dr. Dre
"Fuck that, do that shit, shoot that bitch/Can you afford to blow this shit? Are you that rich?/Why you give a fuck if she dies? Are you that bitch?/Do you really think she gives a fuck if you have kids?"
"Forgot About Dre"Dr. Dre Featuring Eminem
"One day I was walkin' by/With a Walkman on, when I caught a guy gave him an awkward eye/And strangled him up in the parking lot with his Karl Kani/I don't give a fuck if it's dark or not/I'm harder than me tryna park a Dodge when I'm drunk as fuck/Right next to a humongous truck in a two-car garage/Hoppin' out with two broken legs tryna walk it off/Fuck you too, bitch! Call the cops! I'ma kill you and them loud-ass muthafuckin' barkin' dogs"
"Brain Damage"Eminem
"He looked at me and said, 'You gonna die, honky'/The principal walked in and started helpin' him stomp me ('What's going on in here?')/I made ’em think they beat me to death/Holdin' my breath for like five minutes before they finally left/Then I got up and ran to the janitor's storage booth/Kicked the door hinge loose and ripped out the four-inch screws/Grabbed some sharp objects, brooms and foreign tools/This is for every time you took my orange juice"
"Role Model"Eminem
"Hillary Clinton tried to slap me and call me a pervert/I ripped her fuckin' tonsils out and fed her sherbet (Bitch)/My nerves hurt, and lately/I'm on edge Grabbed Vanilla Ice and ripped out (C'mere) his blond dreads (Fuck you)"