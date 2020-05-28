Eminem Says He Is Working on New Song “Fack 2″
Eminem is interacting with fans on social media during the coronavirus quarantine and revealed some surprising news in the process.
The Detroit rapper held a live chat with fans via YouTube on Wednesday (May 26) in honor of the 20-year anniversary of his album, The Marshall Mathers LP. During the conversation, the Detroit native answered a number of questions from his supporters, including one person who asked if he'll be doing a part two to his 2005 track "Fack."
"Finally a good question, on it!!!!!!!!," he replied to the fan asking, "MAKE FACK 2."
Eminem's "Fack" appears on his 2005 effort, Curtain Call: The Hits, which is a compilation of 17 of the rapper's hit singles including "My Name Is," "Stan," "The Real Slim Shady" and more.
"Ooh, wow, boom that pow/Ooh, ow, I need a cigarette now/Ow, I'm so fucking hot/And you're so fucking hot/Oh my god, I wanna facking fack/No not 'fuck,' I said 'fack'/F-A-C-K, F-A-C-K/Fack, fack, fack, facking freak me!," Slim Shady raps on the record.
Speaking of hit records, Eminem telling fans that a follow-up to "Fack" is in the works comes over a week after N.O.R.E. revealed on Instagram that Em is down to do a hit-for-hit Verzuz battle against DMX. In an IG post on May 18, the Drink Champs podcast co-host uploaded an image of himself and X playing the game Jenga, alongside a caption that said, "This moment is so Legend !!! 3 minutes before this @therealswizzz CALLS X and says Eminem is down for that smoke and X SAY HE CAN GET BUT I STILL WANT JAY HAHA SO CLASSIC BEHIND THE SCENES SHIT SORRY IF I WASNT POST TO SAY NOTHING but I had to DMX VS SLIM SHADY??? What y’all think??? I’m riding wit the DOG!!!"
X has been vocal about wanting to battle it out with Jay-Z as well, but a competition between Eminem and the Yonkers, N.Y. native is definitely something worth looking forward to.
