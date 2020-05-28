Eminem is interacting with fans on social media during the coronavirus quarantine and revealed some surprising news in the process.

The Detroit rapper held a live chat with fans via YouTube on Wednesday (May 26) in honor of the 20-year anniversary of his album, The Marshall Mathers LP. During the conversation, the Detroit native answered a number of questions from his supporters, including one person who asked if he'll be doing a part two to his 2005 track "Fack."

"Finally a good question, on it!!!!!!!!," he replied to the fan asking, "MAKE FACK 2."

Southpawer Official via YouTube

Eminem's "Fack" appears on his 2005 effort, Curtain Call: The Hits, which is a compilation of 17 of the rapper's hit singles including "My Name Is," "Stan," "The Real Slim Shady" and more.

"Ooh, wow, boom that pow/Ooh, ow, I need a cigarette now/Ow, I'm so fucking hot/And you're so fucking hot/Oh my god, I wanna facking fack/No not 'fuck,' I said 'fack'/F-A-C-K, F-A-C-K/Fack, fack, fack, facking freak me!," Slim Shady raps on the record.

Speaking of hit records, Eminem telling fans that a follow-up to "Fack" is in the works comes over a week after N.O.R.E. revealed on Instagram that Em is down to do a hit-for-hit Verzuz battle against DMX. In an IG post on May 18, the Drink Champs podcast co-host uploaded an image of himself and X playing the game Jenga, alongside a caption that said, "This moment is so Legend !!! 3 minutes before this @therealswizzz CALLS X and says Eminem is down for that smoke and X SAY HE CAN GET BUT I STILL WANT JAY HAHA SO CLASSIC BEHIND THE SCENES SHIT SORRY IF I WASNT POST TO SAY NOTHING but I had to DMX VS SLIM SHADY??? What y’all think??? I’m riding wit the DOG!!!"

X has been vocal about wanting to battle it out with Jay-Z as well, but a competition between Eminem and the Yonkers, N.Y. native is definitely something worth looking forward to.