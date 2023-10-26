Items From Eminem, Drake, Tupac Shakur and More Up for Bid in 50 Years of Hip-Hop Auction

Items from Eminem, Drake, Tupac Shakur and more are up for bid at an auction celebrating 50 years of hip-hop.

Famous Rapper Items Up for Auction

On Wednesday (Oct. 25), Gotta Have Rock and Roll launched their 50 Years of Hip Hop Auction to commemorate five decades of the culture. Their collection features over 200 items from different artists that chronicle the 50-year journey.

What Items Are Up for Auction?

Several autographed pieces of Eminem memorabilia are on the auction block, including a picture Shady ironically signed with the message: "Don't Buy This Photo." There are multiple handwritten Drake lyrics for songs in progress titled "Excuses," "Electrection" and "Doing Her Thing." There are nearly 20 items from the late great Tupac Shakur. His haul includes several autographed items, photos, a previously unreleased mug shot and pieces of jewelry including one of 'Pac's famed diamond nose studs.

A bunch of items from The Game are available as well as signed pictures and music from The Notorious B.I.G., Kanye West, Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, Eazy-E, Wu-Tang Clan, Beastie Boys, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five and more. Some of the autographed items are going for as low as $200 for the starting bid. The priciest thing in the collection is a diamond-studded Death Row Records pendant, which is estimated to take in between $500,000 to $1 million.

The auction runs through Nov. 10.

Read More: Drake Drops New For All the Dogs Merch

Check out selected items from the 50 Years of Hip Hop Auction below and bid on the items here.