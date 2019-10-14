Elton John Says Sex Toys Eminem Got Him as a Gift Haven’t Been Used

Back in 2017, Elton John revealed that Eminem copped him some sex toys after the singer got married to his husband. It turns out, they've yet to be used.

Elton revealed as much while answering questions from people like singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, Ed Sheeran, Em and more for The Guardian in a story that was published on Saturday (Oct. 12).

"Have you used your wedding gift yet?" Eminem asked the legendary performer. “Ah, no," Elton said in response. From there, he added some context.

"Eminem bought me and David matching cock rings when we got married," Elton disclosed. "That was his gift. They sit there, like the crown jewels, in this beautiful box on satin cushions."

As we mentioned up top, John announced the gift publicly back in 2017, and at the time, he said the sex toys still remained in their box. Apparently they're still there. Elton John and Eminem have been friends since at least the time they performed Em's acclaimed single "Stan" at the Grammy Awards in 2001. The song, which belongs to Em's critically acclaimed album, The Marshall Mathers LP, features Dido.

Elton was one of Em's biggest defenders when the controversial rapper was accused of homophobia years ago.

In more recent Em-related news, Tyler, The Creator recently dismissed the idea that he was offended by lyrics on Eminem's "Fall," a Kamikaze track that included homophobic lyrics directed at Tyler. While some people were up-in-arms over the diss, Tyler maintains that he was never too worried about it because he knew what Eminem's intent was.