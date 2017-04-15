Elhae Drops ‘Aura II’ EP

Elhae is back with his first release of 2017. The Georgia rapper returns with the new EP, Aura II.

The 10-song project features Ty Dolla $ign, Rockie Fresh and Eric Bellinger, and serves as the followup to All Have Fallen, which came out last March.

El inked a deal with Atlantic Records in 2016, and has been showing an upward trajectory in his artistry. "I love hip-hop to death — those are my roots," Elhae told XXL last year. "That’s all I was listening to as a kid. But I mix it up a lot. I like to experiment a lot. My tastes are just kind of everywhere. So I think as time progresses, my sound will progress. I have no idea what I’ll be doing a year from now or two years from now. So I think that’s exciting for my music as well — I don’t ever want to do the same shit over and over again. My taste switches up like every three or four years, so who knows. I want to be great at what I do and what I’m good for. So it’s not really about being the best in hip-hop or being the best at R&B or whatever the case is. I want to be considered great for being a great artist."

Stream Aura II below.

1. "Admit It" (Intro)

2. "Something"

3. "Bang Your Line" Feat. Ty Dolla $ign

4. "Drama"

5. "Other Side"

6. "Blue" Interlude

7. "Circa 09′" Feat. Rockie Fresh

8. "It’s Not A Race"

9. "Slip & Fall" Feat. Eric Bellinger

10. "You"

