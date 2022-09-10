Elderly Woman Twerks at Uncle Luke Show – Watch

It looks like men and women—young and old—like to party with Uncle Luke at his concert performances. Recently, a video surfaced of an elderly woman twerking at an Uncle Luke show.

On Saturday (Sept. 10), Uncle Luke hopped on Instagram and posted a video of somebody's grandmother throwing her clappas around at a recent show. In the clip, the unidentified senior citizen appeared to be fearless with shaking her moneymaker around a crowd of people. The woman lifted both of legs, gyrated her hips and then shimmied her booty to the music.

Other people in the audience seemed to revel in the elderly lady's ability to twerk as they cheered her on. We must also add that she gets extra bonus points for wearing a mask. She’s not letting COVID-19 get in her way of having a good time.

In the caption, the former 2 Live Crew leader wanted to make it clear that he did not force the golden-ager to pop that coochie. "Look[,] don't blame me[,] she came to my show," he wrote.

Luke’s IG post has garnered over 22,000 views and 300 comments. Many of the commenters saluted the senior for having so much fun at the show.

"She did come to party Unc" wrote one person along with tears of joy emojis to represent her laughter. "Got her tickets worth," she added with a raising hand emoji.

a fan reacts to an elderly woman twerking at an Uncle Luke show. Unclelukereal1/Instagram loading...

Another fan typed, "Where are they now....Original Luke Dancer" along with laughing emojis.

A fan reacts to an elderly woman twerking at a Uncle show. Unclelukereal1/Instagram loading...

Another commenter wrote, "Go head baby. That’s me in 60 years still shaking it to [Uncle Luke]" with a tears of joy emoji to represent her laughter.

A fan reacts to an elderly woman twerking at an Uncle Luke show. Unclelukereal1/Instagram loading...

You can’t blame Uncle Luke if a grandmother wants to relive her younger days as a rambunctious youth.

Watch an Elderly Woman Twerking at an Uncle Show