Uncle Luke Is Running for Florida Congress and Vows to Bring Real Change

Uncle Luke is running for Congress in Florida and vows to bring real change if he gets elected.

Luther "Uncle Luke" Campbell is ready to bring change to Washington, D.C. The rap veteran is running for Congress in Florida's 20th District, which is Palm Beach County, Fla., and surrounding areas. Campbell has been consistently touting his run for Congress on his Instagram page since announcing his candidacy back in February.

In one IG post, which can be viewed below, a well-dressed Campbell is standing proudly behind an American flag. The caption reads: "Born fighter. Businessman. Community servant. Always fighting for the underserved — the voice of the voiceless. Jay-Z said he made a lot of millionaires... I got him by a mile. But I love him. That's my guy."

Campbell's Jay-Z line might be in reference to Hov's lyric on Drake's 2013 song, "Pound Cake / Paris Morton Music 2" where he raps, "I done made more millionaires than the lotto did/Dame made millions, Biggs made millions/Ye made millions, Just made millions/Lyor made millions, Cam made millions/Beans'a tell you if he wasn't in his feelings."

In another IG post, the 65-year-old rap mogul stated that his "campaign is about the communities that built South Florida and deserve real leadership." Campbell also added that his focus is job creation, affordable housing and investing in youth programs.

Luther Campbell is running for the seat currently occupied by Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, who was indicted for alleged campaign fraud and other charges.

See Luther "Uncle Luke" Campbell's Announcement That He's Running for Congress

See Luther "Uncle Luke" Campbell's Interview Talking About His Run for Congress

Get our free mobile app