Drakeo The Ruler’s Mom Reveals New Details About Stabbing That Caused His Death – Report

Drakeo The Ruler's mother is seeking justice in the tragic killing of her beloved son. While sharing new details about the stabbing incident at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. music festival that took her child's life this past weekend, Drakeo's mom also shared that she plans to take legal action.

During an interview with Rolling Stone on Monday (Dec. 20), Darrylene Corniel described the harrowing scene at Banc of California Stadium in L.A.’s Exposition Park that led to Drakeo The Ruler reportedly being stabbed in the neck while at the festival on Dec. 18.

Corniel stated that her son was backstage with a small group of people, including his younger brother, Devonte Caldwell, known by the rap moniker Ralfy the Plug. Drakeo's mom alleges that based on information given to her by a witness she'd spoken to, a large number of people reportedly arrived backstage around the same time as YG.

Corniel shared that there were about 40 to 60 people in the vicinity, and members of an unconfirmed incoming crowd "swamped" her sons and the smaller group of people they were with.

"Everything just happened so quickly," she told RS. "They started trying to jump them."

Drakeo's mother added that her younger son attempted to protect his older brother. "He was trying to fight, but when he turned around, he could see his brother with blood gushing out of him," she explained. "He was like, 'Did they stab you?' It was like, there were so many of them."

Darrylene Corniel, who wasn't present at the Live Nation sponsored event, also spoke on having to see her son through a hospital window. Because his death was reportedly ruled a homicide, she was not able to touch his deceased body—presumably due to the ongoing investigation into his murder.

"He was hit in his neck," she recalled. "I saw him when I went to the hospital. They said it’s a homicide, so I wasn’t able to hug him or kiss him or anything like that. I had to look at him through a window."

Following the murder of Drakeo The Ruler, 28, Corniel said she isn't resting until she receives justice for her son. Additionally, she plans to sue as she feels the venue's security failed to do their job properly.

"We plan to sue," she expressed. “This happened backstage at an event. Someone has to be held accountable."

According to Rolling Stone, the incident occurred "in a roadway backstage" and caused the festival to end an hour early.

The motive for the stabbing that killed Drakeo The Ruler is unknown, but his mother believes it stemmed from "jealousy and envy."

Although Drakeo The Ruler was taken from the rap game way too soon, he offered a catalog of music, comprised of 11 projects including his earliest, I Am Mr. Mosely, in 2015. Earlier this year, he dropped his debut album, The Truth Hurts, which houses "Talk to Me" featuring Drake. His most recent offering, So Cold I Do Em 2, arrived on Dec. 7.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Drake The Ruler and Banc of California Stadium for a comment.