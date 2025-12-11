Drake May Drop Iceman Album Very Soon

Drake's long-awaited Iceman album could arrive soon.

On Wednesday night (Dec. 10), DJ Akademiks commented on reactions to Drizzy's absence.

"Damn .. yall ni**as really miss Drake… I’ll let him kno," Ak tweeted on X.

In a follow-up post, he added, "All the haters done change their tune .. maybe yall were right all he needed to do was to fall back n let yall realize ain’t shit popping out here without him and now yall all remember the glory days huh… [ice emoji] so soon."

Drake has been teasing his ninth studio album, Iceman, all year long. He first announced the album back in February during a stop on his Anita Max Win Tour in Australia.

"Eventually, when the time is right, Drizzy Drake alone by himself is gonna have to have a one-on-one talk to y’all," he told the crowd. "When the time is right, I’ll be back with another album—a one-on-one conversation with y’all that you need to hear."

The rollout has included the Iceman YouTube series, where the 6 God has debuted multiple singles that are believed to be on the forthcoming LP, including "What Did I Miss?," "Which One," featuring Central Cee and "Dog House" with Yeat and Julia Wolf.

Last week, Drake teased another unreleased song that could appear on the album.

On Thursday, Aubrey's October's Very Own announced a collab with Marvel, which has also led to speculation that the album could be coming soon, as the album shares the same name as Marvel character Iceman, a.k.a. Robert Louis “Bobby” Drake.

Check Out the Promo for Drake's New Marvel Collab