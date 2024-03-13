Drake Uses a Hilarious 50 Cent Viral Video to Likely Address Kanye West Diss

Drake uses a hilarious 50 Cent viral clip to seemingly respond to recently being dissed by Kanye West.

Drake Responds to Ye Diss?

On Wednesday morning (March 13), Drizzy shared a post on his Instagram Story that appears to be a direct response to Ye saying "F**k Drake" in a vitriolic IG caption on Monday night (March 11). In the clip, which can be seen below, a confused 50 Cent responds to being dissed by Floyd Mayweahter back in 2014. "I woke up and I look at the computer and the computer said Floyd said f**k T.I., f**k Nelly, f**k 50. I'm like, what he say f**k me for?" Fif hilariously questions in the video.

Ye Goes Off on Drake, Adidas and Others

Drake's response comes after Ye called out Drizzy, Adidas, Hailey Bieber and others in a lengthy caption on Instagram. He has since-deleted the caption, but the video is still up.

"F**k Adidas and everybody who works there," Ye wrote in the lengthy missive, which celebrated his "Carnival" single reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. "F**k everybody at the fashion houses that sided with Gabby and Hailey Bieber."

"And it's f**k Drake for taking Durk right at the beginning of the Vultures [rollout]," he added.

Check out Drake appearing to respond to Kanye West dissing him with a hilarious 50 Cent viral clip below.

See Drake's Apparent Response and Ye Calling Out Drake