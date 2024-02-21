U.K. rapper Digga D hopped on Instagram Live and captured the moment police forcibly raided his home.

Digga D Captures Moment Police Raid His Home During Wild Instagram Live Session

On Wednesday (Feb. 21), Digga D hopped on Instagram Live as police began pounding on his door and demanding entry. In the harrowing video, which can be seen below, glass can be heard shattering and the door being kicked in as the rapper calls out to police and tells them he is inside.

"What do you lot want, I'm here! I am here! Stop! What are you lot doing?" Digga D calls out. "I am coming! Why are you lot doing that?"

As reported by The Daily Mail, The Metropolitan Police informed the outlet in a statement that: "On Wednesday, 21 February officers carried out a warrant at the residential address in Lincolnshire under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act."

The statement continued that the "23-year-old rapper was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs." Digga D is reportedly currently still in custody.

Digga D is set to perform at the Wireless Festival and Reading and Leeds Festival later this year.

Lil Tjay Goes on Instagram Live While Getting Arrested

Digga D isn't the only rapper to come face to face with police while on IG Live. Back in June of 2023, Lil Tjay was arrested while on Instagram Live. In a statement shared by Tjay's team to XXL, the Bronx rapper was apparently arrested while filming a music video. He was charged with reckless endangerment.

