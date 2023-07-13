DC The Don Realizes He Missed His Shot With Lindsay Lohan in His ABCs

DC The Don’s ability to be unpredictable on wax translates to his personality as well. The newly minted 2023 XXL Freshman takes his ABCs in all types of directions, creating a short but congenial clip full of laughs.

Suited up in an oversized red sweater decorated with the letter F in celebration of his Funeral album, plus a white shirt and black tie underneath, the Milwaukee native begins the segment with his arms crossed, super focused on providing the best answer. He starts off with simple elections but things get interesting when the letter C comes up. DC The Don chooses the word crack and doubles his answer with a PSA that warns kids to stay away from drugs. In that same section, he shamelessly plugs himself into the convo, selecting his name for the letter D and shouting out his Funeral project for F.

Moving forward, DC gets candid about his love for animals. For the characters G, H and J, he punches in the answers of giraffe, hippo and then Jurassic Park. “Shout-out to all of the dinosaurs and all of the amphibians and s**t like that," he says jokingly yet in all seriousness at the same time. "Y'all did a lot for us." Toward the middle of the alphabet, he gives a nod to pop culture by picking Lindsey Lohan for the letter L and then Napoleon Dynamite for N. Shortly after, he stays in that pocket to highlight Timmy Turner for T.

The end of DC’s ABCs is pretty introspective. He pairs the letter U with the word understanding and urges anyone watching to give grace. He connects vasectomy to the letter V and rationalizes his choice by saying "your body, your choice." When he arrives at Y, he cements the terms yesterday and puts an emphasis on not living in the past. And pulling things full circle, he ends the game by bringing it back to his love for living creatures, merging Z with zoo.

DC’s comedic flair shines here, but when it comes to his music, versatility is his cheat code. His breakthrough songs "Red Light," "PSA" and "Worst Day :(" flex his ability to be a chameleon who excels in whatever genre he chooses to make that day. Fleshed out efforts like 2020's Come As You Are, last year's My Own Worst Enemy and Funeral, released in May, speak to that idea as well. DC is always racking up new fans who gravitate to the various vibes that he has to offer and run up millions of streams. Expect for the master of many to stick around in the rap game.

Get ready for the laughs watching DC The Don's ABCs below.

Watch DC The Don's 2023 XXL Freshman ABCs

