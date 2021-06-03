UPDATE (June 3):

Dae Dae responded to reports that he's wanted by police for his involvement in a December of 2020 stabbing incident.

The rapper shared a clip from news report about the violent altercation via his Instagram on Thursday (June 3), along with a caption that says, "Anything To Slammer My Name Huh❗️

They Would Wanna See Me Dead Or In Jail. It’s Crazy the Type Music I Drop Is Nun But Motivation Music They Treatin me Like A Mass Criminal ‍♂️ NOT EVEN Trippen Lawyer Paid Up And Ima Drop Faster On You Pussiess Tell That❗️❗️ Stay Tune WATCHTHIS."

ORIGINAL STORY:

Atlanta rapper Dae Dae is reportedly wanted in connection to a stabbing incident in Union City, Ga., about 20 minutes away from his hometown.

According to a report from the Atlanta Journal Constitution on Wednesday (June 2), Dae Dae, born Marquavis Goolsby, is wanted by police for allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old female Dunkin'—formerly called Dunkin' Donuts—employee on Dec. 5, 2020. This particular breakfast franchise is located on Jonesboro Road in south Fulton County.

Per the AJC, the incident report states that the teen who sustained the injury told police that a man arrived at the drive-thru for the establishment before 6 p.m., driving a red Audi. He apparently became angry after he wasn't unable to get what he wanted from Dunkin'.

The 28-year-old rhymer allegedly left the location, but returned moments later and continued his verbal dispute with the employee. He then pulled out a knife and swung it repeatedly at the underaged worker. The incident was caught on video and later posted to social media. The clip shows a man with braids violently waving the knife at the girl who is seen in a Dunkin' uniform.

Police arrived at the scene afterwards and discovered the employee had a cut on her arm. However, she reportedly refused medical attention. Dae Dae was no longer at the Dunkin' location when law enforcement arrived.

The Union City Police Department has charged the ATL-bred artist with aggravated assault, but officials have not been able to apprehend Dae Dae since the incident about six months ago.

This isn't the "Wat U Mean" rapper's first run-in with the police. Back in February of 2018, he was arrested in Green County, Ga. on gun and drug charges. At the time, he was the passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for speeding. After police searched the car, they found a gun on the floorboard, which was stolen. Dae Dae claimed he was unaware the gun was stolen. Another firearm was found under the passenger seat.

He was charged with theft by receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana of less than one ounce and crossing the guard lines with contraband. The marijuana charge stems from Dae Dae stashing weed in a patrol car while being taken to jail.

Dae Dae dropped his last project, 5 Reasons, in 2017.

XXL has reached out to the Union City Police Department for a comment.

