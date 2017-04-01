K Camp and Dae Dae Turn Up in the Studio in “Big Tyme” Video

K Camp dips back into 2016 and drops the video for his Dae Dae-assisted single "Big Tyme."

The visual features footage from the studio session where the track was made. Both rappers turn up while smoking on bloated blunts and showing off their shines. "Bitch I'm big time and my bitch fine/Threw that back though/We don't wait in line/That's an Audemar/Watch that bitch shine/Coulda bought a car/But I bought some diamonds," K Camp raps.

Dae Dae keeps the braggadocio flowing as well, spitting, "Let the kid shine/Let my bitch shine/I ain't got time to play/I got spots to lay/Hot Boy, Hot Boy/Young Weezy, AP, Young Juvie/glass tip on that OG Kush/Yeah the King Louie, King Louie."

The song appeared on "Rockstar Crazy" rapper's tape RARE.

Dae Dae, who caught fire last year with the tracks “What U Mean (Aye, Aye, Aye)” and “Spend It,” is trying to follow in the footsteps of his fellow ATLien and land a spot on the 2017 XXL Freshman cover. He recently made his way to XXL headquarters to drop his pitch. "Dae Dae is this unique different artist that has his own style," he explained in third person. "Just grinding as far as building his momentum and his steam. I'm still learning as I go. I'm still going."

K Camp was part of the 2015 Freshman class. He will be embarking on his Rockstar Crazy Tour later this month.

Watch Camp and Dae Dae's "Big Tyme" video below.

20 of Your Favorite Rappers Naming Their Favorite Rappers