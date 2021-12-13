DaBaby Performs at Rolling Loud When Crowd Was Expecting Future, Has Garbage Thrown at Him – Watch

DaBaby didn't receive the greatest welcome at the 2021 Rolling Loud California Festival when fans decided to throw garbage at him.

On Sunday (Dec. 12), on the final day of the West Coast music festival, DaBaby jumped on the Ciroc stage to perform. However, it appears that the crowd was expecting Future based on the festival set schedule and during portions of Baby's performance, he was met with a plethora of garbage being thrown at him. Apparently, the 2019 XXL Freshman was supposed to perform on the Power 106 stage while Future scheduled for the Ciroc stage, but the organizers of Rolling Loud must have switched it up, unbeknownst to the audience.

Rolling Loud

In a video that's circulating on social media, DaBaby, dressed head to toe in North Face x Gucci gear, kicked off his set with his Grammy-nominated single, "Rockstar," on the Ciroc stage. In video of the show, the crowd doesn't appear to be overly engaged, but perhaps it's because they didn't anticipate DaBaby's performance at the time as Future was scheduled to hit the stage instead. Then, all of a sudden, a barrage of trash is flying onto the stage. At one point, water and other liquids are being thrown at him. You can watch video of the scene at the bottom of this post.

To DaBaby's credit, he seemed unfazed by it all. Eventually, he gets the crowd on his side during a raucous performance of his 2019 hit, "Suge."

XXL has reached out to a rep for Rolling Loud California Festival for comment.

DaBaby is on the road to redemption it seems. After the backlash following his anti-gay rant at the 2021 Rolling Loud Miami Festival in July, the North Carolina rapper has embarked on his own headlining tour backed by Rolling Loud, the same festival where he made those homophobic remarks.

The Live Show Killa Tour kicked off in Atlanta earlier this month without a hitch. The trek will resume next year, hitting 20 major cities, starting with Boston on Jan. 11, 2022. Other cities on the schedule include Philadelphia, Detroit, Nashville, Tenn., Minneapolis, Houston, Chicago and more.