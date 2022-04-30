DaBaby Charged With Felony Battery for Alleged Attack at Music Video Shoot

DaBaby has been hit with a felony battery charge by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office stemming from an alleged attack that happened during a music video shoot last December.

According to documents obtained by XXL, the Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment head honcho was charged with felony battery for an alleged altercation with the property owner of a home he was renting in Runyon Canyon, Calif. He pleaded not guilty to the crime in court on April 15.

The alleged victim, Gary Pagar, is suing DaBaby, claiming the rapper punched him in the mouth and knocked a tooth out back in December. According to court documents obtained by XXL, the man alleges that the assault happened because he attempted to stop the North Carolina rapper from shooting a music video on his rental property because he exceeded the guest limit of 12 people, which violated the terms of the lease and COVID-19 restrictions.

Pagar claims in his suit that he had been told the “Rockstar” artist had been repeatedly violating the lease agreement during his week-long stay, so he decided to check the property out on Dec. 2, 2010. When he arrived, Pager claims that Baby had 40 people at the home with an entire film crew.

When Pagar attempted to shut down the video shoot, he claims he was shoved to the ground by an unknown man, which was caught on video.

The unknown individual could be Thankgod Awute who prosecutors claim was DaBaby's partner-in-crime, according to TMZ. He was hit with a felony robbery charge.

Pager alleges DaBaby got out of a car, chased him back into the home and advised him against calling the police. Pagar claims this was when he was attacked and left with a bloodied mouth and missing tooth. Eventually, someone at the scene did call the police and DaBaby and his crew fled, allegedly taking Pagar's phone and "valuable kitchenware" with them.

Pagar also claims in his suit that DaBaby left the scene without paying the full amount of the bill and damaged several items in the home including a destroyed security camera in an effort to conceal their breach of the lease agreement. Overall, Pagar listed the rental fees and damages at $117,910.48.

DaBaby's manager, Kinsza Virgil, is being sued as well. A damages hearing has been scheduled for June 21 at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles.

XXL has reached out to the L.A. County District Attorney's Office and DaBaby’s reps for comment.