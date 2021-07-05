Coi Leray Lists Her Top Five Favorite Hip-Hop Albums

Listen to any of the songs in Coi Leray's catalog and it's clear the North Jersey and Boston reppin' artist is driven by two things: plenty of melody and making hits. Her track record for success with both is evident. "No More Parties" is a platinum-selling smash with a Billboard Hot 100 No. 26 position and her follow-up track "Big Purr (Prrdd)" featuring Pooh Shiesty climbed to No. 69 on the same chart.

The 2021 XXL Freshman has mastered the art of creating tracks that resonate, whether it's rapping about "only doing shit that's gonna make me elevate" or locking in a catchphrase that has carried into her drops for radio and beyond. So, it's no surprise to hear some of Coi's favorite hip-hop albums come from artists who have secured their own chart success with songs that have impacted the culture. The 24-year-old rapper chooses five solid picks for the albums that have made a mark in her life.

First up, Coi selects A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's 2016 mixtape Artist. Yes, this one's a tape, but the music as a whole sounds like the Bronx native was aiming for album-worthy content. Songs like "Jungle" and "Still Think About You" feature the melodic essence that has infiltrated much of Coi's own music.

Next up is Drake's 2009 classic tape So Far Gone. Drizzy crafted a perfect project here, and it's only right Coi show this effort some love.

She also adds Kodak Black's Institution, Chief Keef's Finally Rich and Lil Durk's Just Cause Y'all Waited. Two Chicago all stars get their shine on Coi's list.

“All of them altogether, imagine all of them actually on one project," she says. "Can we get them all one project so we can like go crazy for the summer?" Coi asks while looking to the sky with prayer hands. She's speaking for plenty of rap fans.

Watch Coi Leray look for someone to answer her prayer as she shares her top five favorite hip-hop albums below.