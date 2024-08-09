The Break Presents – Chow Lee

Over the past year, Chow Lee has helped usher in the hottest new sound out of New York. Alongside Cash Cobain, the Long Island, N.Y. rapper has assisted in cultivating the sexy drill movement, which has taken over the East Coast and beyond in the last 12 months.

After exploding onto the scene with 2 Slizzy 2 Sexy, his joint mixtape with Cash Cobain in 2022, Chow has used the momentum of the drill subgenre to carve out his own lane. His 2023 single "Swag it!" took off like wildfire online, racking up over 2 million streams and over 1.4 million views for the music video on YouTube. Chow Lee later remixed the song with Flo Milli. His current 2024 single, "Ms. beautiful v", did similar numbers, racking in over a million streams and is currently his top streamed track on Spotify.

After dropping off his latest effort, Hours After the Club, earlier this month, Chow already has his sights set on his next project. In this week's edition of XXL's The Break, Chow Lee shares a few details about what he's got planned for the rest of the year, his standout moments to date and his goal in hip-hop.

Instagram: @thankschow

TikTok: @thankschowlee

Currently Working On: "The album is on the way. Definitely new music with Cash [Cobain], definitely new music with Lonny Love. I'm working on music with... well, I can't give you all the details, but new music for sure.

I got into rapping by: "Bullsh*ttin'. I got into rappin' playing around. Trying stuff."

My standout moments to date have been: "When A Boogie [Wit da Hoodie] brought me out at MSG [Madison Square Garden in New York City]. So many legends performed there so I get to say that I performed on a grand stage like that. That's forever. Even if I stopped rapping today, I got to perform at MSG. That's beautiful. The Rolling Loud stages. We traveled around the world and got to perform in Europe, even in Thailand. Even Drake getting on sexy drill, that's not a standout moment for me, but that's for the whole. That's just beautiful. It's reaching the masses."

My goal in hip-hop is: "I just wanna leave an impact. I want people to remember me for my music and not a gimmick. I want my music to be timeless. I want people to bump me in the next 20 years. I just wanna be known for great music."

Standouts

"Swag it!"

"Ms. beautiful V"

"Act bad twin!" featuring Cash Cobain and Bay Swag

Hours After the Club