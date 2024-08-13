One of Chinx’s Accused Killers Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison

One of the men accused of killing Chinx has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for his role in the 2015 murder.

Chinx's Killer Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison

On Monday (Aug. 12), Quincy Homere appeared in a Queens, N.Y. courtroom where he was handed down his sentence, less than a month after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the case. According to Fox 5 New York, Homere was sentenced to 23 years for manslaughter.

Chinx's widow Janelli Caceres also confirmed the news via a post on her Instagram Story.

"Today was sentencing for the coward who killed Lionel 'Chinx' Pickens," Neli wrote. "23 years plus five years for a gun charge. We are not happy with the outcome as that coward deserves life in prison."

Homere is already serving 18 years in federal prison for a 2015 bank robbery.

Second Accused Chinx Killer Awaits Trial

Chinx was shot and killed on May 17, 2015, while he was sitting in his Porsche in Briarwood, Queens following an appearance at Club Red Wolf in Brooklyn earlier that night. Chinx's passenger, Coke Boyz affiliate Yemen, was also shot but survived. Chinx suffered gunshot wounds to his chest and torso and was transported to Jamaica Medical Center in Jamaica, Queens where he was pronounced dead soon after arrival. He was 31 years old.

The second suspect in the murder, Jamar Hill, is also currently behind bars on an unrelated conviction. He has been in talks to take a plea deal as well but has yet to do so. His case is still pending.

