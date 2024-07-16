Man Charged With Killing Chinx Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter – Report

One of the men charged with killing rapper Chinx in 2015 has reportedly pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

Chinx's Alleged Killer Enters Guilty Plea

On Tuesday (July 16), New York news station Fox 5's Lisa Evers broke the news on the latest update in the nine-year-old murder case. She reports Quincy Homere, one of the two men believed by police to be involved in the Queens rapper's killing, has pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree manslaughter in Queens Criminal Court. Homere is already serving 18 years in federal prison for a 2015 bank robbery. He is reportedly facing another 23 years in state prison when he is sentenced on Aug. 12

Jamar Hill, the second suspect in the murder, is also currently behind bars on an unrelated conviction. His case for his alleged role in Chinx's murder is still pending.

Chinx was gunned down on May 17, 2015, in Briarwood, Queens while he was sitting in his car following an appearance at Club Red Wolf in Brooklyn earlier that night. Coke Boyz affiliate Yemen was also shot but survived. Chinx was transported to Jamaica Medical Center in Jamaica, Queens with gunshot wounds to his chest and torso where he was pronounced dead soon after arrival. He was 31 years old.

Chinx's Wife Reacts to Update in Case

Chinx's wife Nelli responded to the update in the case in a comment to a post about the news via his Instagram page.

"We fought hard for a harder charge which should be murder 2 cause in the state of NY, murder 1 is only given in the cases of government officials being murdered," she typed. "He wouldn’t take the murder 2 which would of ended in a lengthy trial that we were obviously ready for!!"

She further expressed her displeasure adding, "We are not happy with this charge but one can not dodge whatever GOD has planned for him! Manslaughter has me livid n heartbroken. He deserves to spend his life in jail … but we will be there August 12 to hear him get sentenced … CHINX WILL FOREVER LIVE ON THRU IS ALL!! Thank you to all that has continued to support us thru this journey!"

