Chance The Rapper Visits Chicago Elementary School Career Fair

It seems like every time you look around, Chance The Rapper is doing something to prove that he might just be the world's greatest human being. Yesterday (March 24), the Chicago MC took time out of his busy schedule to visit a local elementary school for a career fair.

Chano was a guest at Courtenay Elementary in Chicago, where he dropped some gems on the youth. "Pult up for Career Day and was invited to sit in on Ms. Jackson's class #supportCPS," he captioned an Instagram video of himself sitting in the back of the class watching the teacher and children interact.

"He spoke to all of us about his career and told us to stay in school," Joanne Tablas, 13, told DNA Info.

Chance's visit comes only a few weeks after he pledged to donate $1 million to Chicago Public School. “I am proud to announce I’m donating one million dollars to CPS for arts and original programming,” he revealed during a press conference at Westcott Elementary School. “This donation was made possible by my fans."

He continued, “I’m also proud to announce that for every $100,000 raised, Social Works [Chance’s not-for-profit organization] will donate $10,000 to a specific public high school, including the $1,000,000 I just donated."

The "No Problems" rappers has been putting on for his city in all kinds of ways. Earlier this week, CTR was named one of Fortune's 50 Greatest World Leaders.

Check out Chano cooling with kids below.

