B.o.B. Shares Details on New T.I.-Produced Single [With XXcLusive Video]

During a red carpet interview at BET’s Rip the Runway, B.o.B. shared details on his new T.I.-produced single, “Fifth Dimension” with XXLMag.com

According to the ATLien, the song was co-produced by both Tip and Grand Hustle’s Lil C and will be featured on his debut album, The Adventures of Bobby Ray.

“It’s a 'banger,'” the 2009 XXL freshman class alum said, referring to our Web site's music section. “We got in the studio just playing around with some drums and loops and guitars and some asteroids and we made up ‘Fifth Dimension.’” [Watch below]

As previously reported, the Atlantic release, which was originally scheduled to drop on May 25, was pushed forward to April 27. “I released a mixtape… and for my fan base it kind of built the anticipation and we really trying to ride that wave and ride that anticipation and make the climax appropriate,” he said of the new date.

B.o.B. performed his first official single “Nothing on You” featuring Bruno Mars during Rip the Runway, which taped this past Saturday (February 27) in New York City. The show, which was hosted by Pooch Hall of the TV show The Game and Nicki Minaj, will air on BET on March 16. —Brooklyne Gipson with reporting by Amber Mckynzie

[video:https://www.xxlmag.com/uploads/video/files/2010/3.1.10_QN_BobbyRay5thDimension.flv l]