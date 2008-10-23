Blu To Appear At Fat Beats For Johnson & Jonson LP, Performs With Mickey Factz

December XXL cover boy Blu is scheduled to appear at Fat Beats in New York today (10/23) to celebrate his and Mainframe's release Johnson & Jonson.

The duo will perform and sign copies of their new project. Wednesday night, Blu appeared at SOB's in Manhattan and performed, as did fellow cover boy Mickey Factz. Tonight at the legendary live venue, Charles Hamilton will perform as a part of the College Music Journal showcase.

The aforementioned artists, along with Asher Roth, Wale, Ace Hood, B.O.B., Kid Cudi, Cory Gunz, and Curren$y were tapped the grace the December issue of XXL. The feature is a round-table discussion between the upstarts as they discuss technology in the music game, their rise to prominence through the Internet, and their future in the hip-hop business. The issue is on newsstands now.---Craig Hume